Equity Residential again delays Archstone deadline

NEW YORK, April 18 Equity Residential, one of the largest U.S. apartment owners, has been granted a second extension to submit a bid for 26.5 percent of smaller rival Archstone, but at a slightly higher minimum price.

Equity Residential said it agreed with Bank of America Corp and Barclays PLC, who currently own the Archstone stake, to extend the bid deadline to May 21 from April 19.

It also agreed to a $1.5 billion minimum bid for the Archstone stake, up from the previously agreed upon minimum bid of $1.485 billion.

Lehman Brothers Holdings Corp owns the remainder of Archstone and holds a right of first offer for the stake, meaning it could still top an Equity Residential bid.

But if Equity Residential bids above the minimum bid price and the stake is sold to Lehman, Equity Residential said it will receive an $80 million break-up fee.

Equity Residential said it still has no contractual obligation to buy the Archstone stake.