Lehman's Archstone expects IPO to raise $3.45 bln

Nov 19 Archstone Inc, the apartment owner and developer owned by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, said in an amended regulatory filing that it expects to raise up to $3.45 billion in its initial public offering.

The company had initially filed for an IPO of up to $100 million in August.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees.

