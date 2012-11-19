Lehman's Archstone expects IPO to raise $3.45 bln

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
Nov 19 Archstone Inc, the apartment owner and developer owned by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, said in an amended regulatory filing that it expects to raise up to $3.45 billion in its initial public offering.
The company had initially filed for an IPO of up to $100 million in August.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees.
* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering
* Lumentum Holdings Inc announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering