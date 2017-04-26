Arconic sheds Alcoa stake through debt-for-equity swap

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it would exit its stake in Alcoa Corp through a debt-for-equity swap with two of its creditors.
Arconic said it would exchange the nearly 13 million Alcoa shares it owns for debt held by Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.