By Michael Flaherty
April 20 The letter by Arconic Inc CEO
Klaus Kleinfeld that led to his resignation earlier this week
focused on the alleged behavior of Paul Singer, founder of $33
billion hedge fund Elliott Management, at the 2006 World Cup in
Berlin.
Elliott, which had launched a proxy battle against the
specialty metal maker, disclosed the letter to Singer on
Thursday after German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche
reported details of its contents.
"Quite a few people who accompanied you ... during and
especially after the many matches you attended are still full of
colorful memories," said the April 11 letter, which contains a
signature and Kleinfeld's letterhead.
Kleinfeld resigned on Monday after Elliott brought the
letter to the company's attention. Arconic, which separated from
aluminum producer Alcoa Corp last year, said Kleinfeld
did not consult the board before sending the letter, which
neither side published on Monday.
The saga began late last year with Elliott's campaign to
oust Kleinfeld from Arconic, saying its stock performance lagged
peers.
Elliott, which owns a 13.2 percent stake, nominated five
directors to the board in January and suggested Larry Lawson,
former chief executive officer of aircraft parts supplier Spirit
AeroSystems Holdings Inc, should run the company.
Arconic maintained its support for Kleinfeld, whom it said
helped rescue the company in 2008 and was a key force behind the
spinoff. He was Alcoa's CEO for eight years and then took the
helm of Arconic after the split-up in 2016.
The two sides have engaged in a series of public
announcements and videos refuting each other's claims.
While Kleinfeld was the main target of Elliott's proxy
fight, the hedge fund has said it will press ahead with its
campaign and has asked Arconic shareholders to vote for its
director nominees at the May 16 shareholder meeting.
After releasing the letter, Elliott said late on Wednesday
that Arconic had created a "public frenzy" for further
information and that it had no choice but to make the letter and
its response public.
"How you celebrated your soccer enthusiasm and the 'great
time' you must have had in your Berlin weeks ... left a deep
impression," says the letter from Kleinfeld, who sent an
official match ball along with the note. (bit.ly/2oRrs4Z)
Elliott said the letter "read as a threat to intimidate or
extort a senior officer of Elliott Management based on
completely false insinuations."
After learning of the letter, Elliott General Counsel
Richard Zabel wrote to Arconic's board.
"This is highly inappropriate behavior by anyone and
certainly by the CEO of a regulated, publicly traded company, in
the midst of a proxy contest," said Zabel's letter, which
Elliott also disclosed on Thursday.
On Monday, Arconic said Kleinfeld's resignation was not in
response to the proxy fight or Elliott's criticism of the
company.
