Arconic challenges Elliott's revised analysis in proxy fight

Feb 7 Arconic Inc. raised questions on
Tuesday about the analysis behind Elliott Management's proxy
campaign, further escalating the battle between the specialty
metals maker and its largest shareholder.
Arconic said in a press release that Elliott has posted five
different versions of the presentation it originally disclosed
on Jan. 31, the day it launched its proxy fight against the
company by nominating five directors for its board.
The presentation, titled "New Leadership Is Needed At
Arconic," is part of the largest proxy fight of the year so far.
It pits Arconic, a $10 billion maker of high-end aluminum and
titanium alloys, against the world's largest activist investor,
with more than $30 billion in assets.
Arconic separated from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp.
last November, in a move led by Klaus Kleinfeld, Alcoa's CEO
since 2008 who became Arconic's chief executive after the split.
Arconic cited several changes that Elliott has made to the
presentation.
For instance, the company said, the hedge fund significantly
cut the magnitude of its projected share price appreciation from
potential cost savings in the company's global rolled products
(GRP) business.
The original slide No. 8 says global rolled products could
save up to $750 million, which would translate into a $13.50 per
share margin improvement for that business line.
An updated version of the presentation, posted on Elliott's
Arconic campaign website (www.newarconic.com) revises the figure
down to $245 million, or $4.41 per share. Elliott lowered the
figure to reflect the midpoint of the industry average and a top
performer in the sector.
The updated presentation was filed to the SEC on Monday.
The revision "calls into question Elliott's grasp of
Arconic's business and industry," the company said in a
statement.
Elliott responded that the only changes Arconic's
shareholders care about are the company's own downward revisions
that led it to miss 2016 earnings guidance for its business
units.
"We have been completely transparent about our work,
including updates which show that the upside to Arconic's stock
is significant even under a highly conservative set of
assumptions," an Elliott spokesman said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by David Gregorio)