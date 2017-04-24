版本:
Arconic says willing to nominate two Elliott directors to board

April 24 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Monday it was willing to nominate two of activist hedge fund Elliott Management's director nominees to its board, in a bid to resolve a long-drawn proxy contest.

Arconic also said it would postpone its annual meeting to the end of May from the earlier scheduled May 16. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
