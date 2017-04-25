Elliott urges Arconic to elect all four shareholder nominees

April 25 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management
on Tuesday issued a fresh letter to specialty metals maker
Arconic Inc's shareholders, urging them to elect all of
its four shareholder nominees to Arconic's board.
Elliott's latest pressure comes a day after Arconic said it
was willing to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to
its board.
Elliott on Monday said it has not nominated any of its
employees or affiliates to Arconic's board and that shareholder
nominees will have no ties with Elliott.
Since early this year, the two sides have been locked in a
brutal battle for control of the company's board, with Elliott
nominating five directors.
Arconic said on Monday it was postponing its annual meeting
from May 16 to the end of the month.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)