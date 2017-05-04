Arconic nominates two director candidates for election to board

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it nominated two director candidates for election to its board of at the company's 2017 annual meeting.
Arconic's nominees are former Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Jim Albaugh and Air Force retired General Janet Wolfenbarger.
The company which is in the midst of a proxy fight with Elliott Management, said it had previously offered to appoint two of Elliott's nominees to the board, but the hedge fund rejected its offer.
In a separate letter, Arconic also urged its shareholders to choose "strong Arconic governance over questionable Elliott tactics". (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.