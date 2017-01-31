Arconic posts loss driven by separation costs from Alcoa

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
CHICAGO Jan 31 Arconic Inc <ARNC.N, which makes engineered metal parts for the aerospace, automotive and other industries, on Tuesday reported a quarterly net loss that was driven by charges related to the company's separation from Alcoa Corp last November.
The New York-based company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.2 billion, or $2.88 per share. Adjusted for one-time items, the company reported net income for the quarter of $71 million or 12 cents per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share on an adjusted basis of 13 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: