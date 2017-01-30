版本:
2017年 1月 31日

Arconic says CEO Kleinfeld 'has unanimous support' of its board

Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.

Arconic, which makes engineered metal parts for aerospace and other industries, was spun off from Alcoa less than three months ago. Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said in November it had amassed a 10 percent stake in Arconic and believes the stock is "dramatically undervalued." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Sandra Maler)
