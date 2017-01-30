版本:
Several investors urge Arconic to oust CEO Klaus Kleinfeld - WSJ

Jan 30 Arconic Inc's several biggest shareholders are pressing the company to remove Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

This comes months after metals company Alcoa Inc split into two companies, Alcoa Corp and Arconic, in November.

The shareholders are unhappy with Alcoa Inc's performance and blame Kleinfeld, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2kGNlS0)

Arconic did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
