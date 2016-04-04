Arcos Dorados gets loan to retire 2016 bonds

NEW YORK, April 4 (IFR) - Arcos Dorados bonds barely budged
Monday on news that the McDonald's franchisee had secured a loan
to retire its Real-denominated 2016 bonds.
The company said its Brazilian subsidiary would use most of
the R$613.9m (US$167.3m) in proceeds from a four-year loan to
pay down the 2016s maturing on July 13.
Arcos Dorados, which has already repurchased some R$48.2m of
the R$675m 10.25% notes, secured the loan through Citibank,
Itau, Santander, Bank of America and JP Morgan.
The loan, which is backed by credit and debt card
receivables, pays Libor plus 450bp and starts amortizing in
September 2017.
"We remain focused on reducing our net debt levels as part
of our long-term strategic plan, and expect improved operating
cash flow generation and the proceeds from our asset
monetization strategy to help us achieve this goal," CFO Jose
Carlos Alcantara said in a statement.
The 2016s were being quoted on Monday at 92.75-93.75,
according to Thomson Reuters data, though a trader spotted the
bonds with a wide bid offer spread of 92.50-100.00. The bonds
closed at a mid-market price of 93.25 on Friday.
Moody's downgraded Arcos Dorados to B1 from Ba3 last month,
citing its deteriorating credit profile and challenging
operating environment.
Weakening Latin American currencies have hit the company's
adjusted debt-to-Ebitda ratio, which recently spiked to 6 times,
the rating agency said.
The company also has US$474m in outstanding 6.625% 2023
bonds, which were being quoted at 96.00-98.00 on Monday, up from
94.00 on March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Arcos Dorados' currency exposure, high lease-adjusted
leverage, concentration of cash flows in a limited number of
markets with increasing dependency on its Brazilian subsidiary
continue to constrain the ratings," Moody's said.
