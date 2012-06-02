UPDATE 1-Clinton tours Arctic as nations vie for resources

* Vast oil, gas deposits coming available as ice melts
* Sea passages opening up for trade
* Environmentalists fear uncontrolled development
By Arshad Mohammed
TROMSO, Norway, June 2 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton boarded a research ship on Saturday to tour the
Arctic, where the world's big powers are vying for control of
vast deposits of oil, gas and minerals that are becoming
available as polar ice recedes.
She visited Tromso, a Norwegian town north of the Arctic
Circle, in a once inaccessible region where resources are up for
grabs.
"A lot of countries are looking at what will be the
potential for exploration and extraction of natural resources as
well as new sea lanes," Clinton told reporters after taking a
two-hour boat tour of the loc al fjord.
"We want to work with Norway and the Arctic Council to help
manage these changes and to agree on what would be, in effect,
the rules of the road in the Arctic, so new developments are
economically sustainable and environmentally responsible," she
said on Friday before flying to Tromso.
On a blustery morning under gray skies, Clinton and
Norwegian Foreign Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere stood aboard the
deck of the "Helmer Hanssen" Arctic research vessel and gazed
out at the fjord's pristine waters and the surrounding
snow-covered mountains.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that beneath its
unspoilt natural scenery, the Arctic holds about 13 percent of
the world's undiscovered conventional oil and 30 percent of its
undiscovered natural gas.
As ice melts with climate change, Arctic sea passages are
also opening for longer periods each year, cutting thousands of
miles off trade routes between Europe and Asia.
"There are changes going on which (are) leading to the
emergence of a region which used to be frozen both politically
and climatically, and now there is a thaw," Stoere told
reporters after the boat tour.
Clinton, who is on an eight-day trip to Scandinavia, the
Caucasus and Turkey, is the latest high-profile visitor to the
Arctic as it enjoys unprecedented political and economic power.
Energy development costs could be twice as high as those of
conventional onshore resources, but that has not stopped the oil
industry's big players from moving in.
Exxon Mobil is working with Russia's Rosneft
to develop blocks in the Kara Sea, off Siberia,
despite the presence of sea ice for up to 300 days a year.
Russia's Gazprom is working with Total
of France and Norway's Statoil on the 4 trillion cubic
metre Shtokman gas field, 550 km offshore in the Barents Sea.
But the rush for oil and gas has brought condemnation from
environmental campaigners who say the rights of local people
could be trampled.
They say more aggressive action is needed on issues such as
fishing quotas and international standards for oil and gas
development to protect the pristine, delicate region.
Only about 4 million people live in Arctic areas, so local
interest groups are weak, prompting fears of uncontrolled
development - a challenge for the Arctic Council, the advisory
forum of eight nations formed in 1996 to promote cooperation on
the region.
The council is made up of the United States, Canada, Russia,
Norway, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Denmark, which handles
foreign affairs for Greenland, as well as groups representing
indigenous people in the Arctic.