CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Tillerson gives nod at Arctic meet to climate change action

By Timothy Gardner
FAIRBANKS, Alaska May 11 U.S. Secretary of
State Rex Tillerson signed an agreement recognizing the
landmark Paris climate accord at a meeting of Arctic nations in
Alaska on Thursday, but said President Donald Trump was not
rushing to decide whether to leave or weaken U.S. commitments to
the pact.
Trump's efforts to dilute U.S. climate policies have made
the country an outlier on the issue and put Tillerson in an
awkward position at a meeting of the Arctic Council.
The council meets every two years to tackle climate change
and other problems facing the North. The Arctic is warming at a
faster pace than any other part of the world, forcing native
villagers on coasts and rivers in the region to move to higher
ground as permafrost and glaciers melt and seas rise.
Global warming also puts stress on wildlife such as walruses
and polar bears as they lose their habitat areas.
The Arctic agreement Tillerson signed with foreign ministers
from the other seven nations of the council, including Russia,
Canada and Norway, made only a passing reference to the Paris
pact. It noted "entry into force" of the pact and its
implementation and called for global action to reduce greenhouse
gas pollution.
Still, Tillerson's signing of the document surprised a
source close to the State Department. "We'd heard ... that there
would likely be a significant U.S. effort to redline or even
remove entirely the Paris and climate language," said the
source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive
nature of the talks.
Tillerson signed the agreement at a dinner the council
members ate together on Wednesday night after hours of debate
before the meal, Denmark's Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen
told Reuters. The ministers stressed to Tillerson the business
benefits, as well as the advantages to the environment and
Arctic natives, of taking action on climate, Samuelsen said.
Tillerson, a former chief executive of Exxon Mobil is
one of Trump's advisers who supports staying in the agreement.
"He was happy about it; he seemed to be satisfied. We all
were because it's a big step," Samuelsen said.
A local tribal leader also pressured Tillerson to act at a
celebration of the council on Wednesday. "We the tribes ask you
to listen to our land. It's telling us to implement promises to
slow the change," Chairman Victor Joseph of the Tanana Chief
Conference said before Tillerson was introduced at the
celebration.
It was unclear how much influence the Arctic agreement,
signed late on Wednesday and made public on Thursday, would
influence Trump's decision.
Tillerson told the council the Trump administration was
reviewing how it will approach climate change but was not going
to rush to make a decision on Paris. "We are appreciative that
each of you has an important point of view," said Tillerson. "We
are going to make the right decision for the United States,"
said Tillerson.
Trump is expected to make a decision on Paris after a Group
of Seven summit at the end of May.
Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini, whose country will
chair the council for the next two years, praised U.S.
leadership in the Arctic Council, but added that the Paris pact
is an important tool in fighting climate change.
Arctic warming is thawing permafrost and melting sea ice,
causing damage to infrastructure but also opening up new oil
reserves, shipping routes and access to fisheries - intensifying
a decades-long race for Arctic resources.
Adding pressure on Trump, scientists from the United States
and other Arctic nations issued a report ahead of the meeting
warning that the warming could lead to trillions of dollars
worth of damage to buildings, roads and other infrastructure
this century..
The council also signed an agreement on sharing science and
data on the Arctic, an effort led by Russia and the United
States, and addressed Arctic search and rescue and
communications.
Trump's administration has already reversed Obama-era bans
on offshore drilling in certain parts of the Arctic, a turn that
could intensify competition for resources in the region with
major oil producer Russia.
Russia has beefed up its military presence in the Arctic to
levels not seen since the fall of the Soviet Union, as global
interest in the region's oil, gas and rare earth metals heats
up.
