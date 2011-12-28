UPDATE 1-Arctic Cat buys back stake from Suzuki Motor

BRIEF-Medtronic announces Health Canada licence for drug-coated balloon
* Medtronic announces health canada licence for drug-coated balloon
* Buys back the 33 percent stake for $79.3 mln
* Arctic Cat shares up 26 percent
Dec 28 Arctic Cat Inc bought back about a 33 percent stake that Suzuki Motor Corp held in the snowmobile maker for $79.3 million, sending its shares up 26 percent on Wednesday.
The buyback of class B shares reduces the company's outstanding shares from 18.4 million to 12.3 million, Arctic Cat said in a statement.
Suzuki has been a major shareholder in Arctic Cat since 1988 and supplies engines for the company's snowmobiles.
Suzuki's representative has also resigned from Arctic Cat's board of directors, the company said.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company were up 21 percent at $22.92 on Wednesday morning on Nasdaq. They touched a near five-year high of $24.00 earlier in the session.
