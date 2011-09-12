UPDATE 2-Arctic Glacier denied extensions on covenant waivers

* Two lenders have refused to extend covenant waivers
* Previous waivers expired September 9
* The two lenders have issued a notice of default
TORONTO, Sept 12 Debt-laden packaged ice maker
Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO said on Monday two of its
secured lenders have refused to extend waivers on certain
credit facilities and issued notices of default.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based group in August had said its
ability to continue as a going concern was dependent upon
successfully negotiating longer-term covenant relief with its
lenders. [ID:nL3E7JC2L3]
"The fund's second-lien secured lenders, CPPIB Credit
Investments Inc and West Face Capital Inc, have refused to
provide a further extension of the period during which they
have waived compliance with certain financial covenants," the
company said in its statement on Monday.
Arctic Glacier said the move may compel other secured
lenders to take similar steps.
The fund has struggled since 2008, when it said its U.S.
operating subsidiary, Arctic Glacier International Inc, was
being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
In 2009 that subsidiary pleaded guilty to conspiring with
competitors to divide up the packaged ice market in part of
Michigan.
Arctic Glacier paid a $9 million fine, and has agreed to
multi-million dollar settlements with purchasers in the United
States and Canada.
The fund is also the target of a landmark shareholder class
action lawsuit. [nN1E76I0T3]
Arctic Glacier said it was still having active discussions
with lenders to amend terms of the credit agreements for future
quarters. But there is no assurance that such amendments will
be approved, the company warned.
