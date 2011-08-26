CORRECTED-Arctic Glacier's unitholders seek removal of trustees

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say a former CEO resigned from the
Aug 26 Packaged ice maker Arctic Glacier Income
Fund AG_u.TO, which has been struggling to continue as a going
concern, said two of its key unitholders are seeking removal of
its current trustees through a special meeting of unitholders.
Arctic Glacier shares rose as much as 20 percent to 9
Canadian cents in Friday morning trade on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
The meeting requested by Coliseum Capital Management LLC and
Talamod Master Fund LP also seeks the election of four new
trustees.
Arctic Glacier warned earlier this month that its future
depended on the support of its lenders and said its most
pressing current issue was to continue active discussions with
lenders to secure a longer-term refinancing solution.
The board of trustees and its counsel are reviewing the
request, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based fund, whose ex-CEO
resigned from the board on Thursday, said.
The company said the request was unexpected in light of
ongoing discussions with both the parties.
