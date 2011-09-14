UPDATE 1-Debt-ridden Arctic Glacier gets more default notices

(Follows alerts)

Sept 14 Debt-ridden packaged ice maker Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO said more of its secured lenders refused to extend waivers on certain senior credit facilities and issued notices of default.

The lenders have not sought a speedy recovery of their debt obligations, Arctic Glacier said in a statement. The notices come just two days after two of the fund's secured lenders refused an extension and issued notices of default.

Arctic Glacier said it remains in talks with lenders for extensions as it battles to continue as a going concern.

The fund has struggled since 2007, when the government went after Reddy Ice , Arctic and privately owned Home City Ice, for an alleged conspiracy to eliminate smaller competition and keep retail prices higher than market levels.

Units of the Winnipeg, Maintoba-based fund closed at 5.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.