UPDATE 1-Arctic Glacier swings to Q3 profit

Nov 10 Canadian packaged ice maker Arctic
Glacier Income Fund swung to a third-quarter profit
helped by favorable weather in many of its markets and the
debt-ridden company said it was in talks with its lenders to
restructure debt.
Arctic said its highest priority remains ongoing discussions
with its lenders to secure a financing solution for its
revolving term credit and term loan facilities.
Arctic Glacier has racked up massive debt battling lawsuits
and government investigations into the packaged-ice market's
practices.
In mid-August, Arctic Glacier had said its ability to
continue as a going concern was heavily dependent on it getting
waivers for credit covenants from lenders.
The company posted July-September net earnings of $21.6
million, or 2 cents per unit, compared with a loss of $45.7
million, or $1.17 per unit, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, it
earned 11 cents per unit.
Sales in the third quarter rose 7 percent to $111.8 million.
Arctic Glacier's shares closed at 90 Canadian cents on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The Toronto Stock Exchange has begun a
delisting review of the fund's units.
