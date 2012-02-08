版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 07:11 BJT

UPDATE 1-Arctic Glacier settles class action suit for $13.8 mln

Feb 8 Canada's Arctic Glacier Income Fund has settled a class action lawsuit, which was filed by the troubled packaged ice maker's unitholders, for about $13.8 million.

The settlement, which is subject to the Ontario Court's approval, will be financed by Arctic Glacier's insurers.

The lawsuit sought damages for investors who acquired the fund's units between March 2002 and September 2008.

The settlement enables the stricken company to chip away at the massive debt it racked up battling lawsuits and government investigations into its practices.

Arctic Glacier's units, which were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and moved to the smaller Canadian National Stock Exchange in December, closed at 4 Canadian cents on Wednesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐