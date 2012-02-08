UPDATE 1-Arctic Glacier settles class action suit for $13.8 mln

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Canada's Arctic Glacier Income Fund has settled a class action lawsuit, which was filed by the troubled packaged ice maker's unitholders, for about $13.8 million.
The settlement, which is subject to the Ontario Court's approval, will be financed by Arctic Glacier's insurers.
The lawsuit sought damages for investors who acquired the fund's units between March 2002 and September 2008.
The settlement enables the stricken company to chip away at the massive debt it racked up battling lawsuits and government investigations into its practices.
Arctic Glacier's units, which were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and moved to the smaller Canadian National Stock Exchange in December, closed at 4 Canadian cents on Wednesday.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.