Anti-trust fight leaves Ardagh facing costly waiver

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (IFR) - Ireland's Ardagh on Thursday
launched what could be a costly waiver to get out of a USD1.6bn
bond repayment if US regulators block its acquisition of glass
container business Verallia North America (VNA).
The Irish bottler has initiated a consent solicitation on
three bonds issued in January to finance the deal, due to
uncertainty over whether it will be able to settle a dispute
with the US Federal Trade Commission over the takeover.
If Ardagh does not get the green light by January
13, it will have to repay the senior secured 5% EUR250m 2022s
and 4.875% USD420m 2022s in full, as well as USD700m of 7%
USD850m 2020 senior notes at 101 plus accrued and unpaid
interest.
The company is therefore offering bondholders an attractive
fee to extend that mandatory redemption deadline to July 13
2014, as it seeks ways to satisfy regulators. Ardagh needs a
majority consent from bondholders to push the changes through.
Consenting bondholders will receive a payment and an
extension fee amounting to US$10 in total for each US$1,000
principal amount of the dollar notes, and EUR10 in total for
each EUR1,000 principal of the euro note.
TWISTS AND TURNS
Industry leader Owens-Illinois Inc (OI), Saint-Gobain
Containers Inc and Ardagh together dominate the US$5 billion
U.S. market for glass containers.
The anti-trust authorities said in July that Ardagh's
purchase of VNA, which makes jam jars and drinks bottles for the
US market, would give the Irish company and OI over 75% of the
US market for beer and liquor bottles between them.
The seller of the business, France's Saint-Gobain, said the
same month that it expected the deal to close by the year-end,
but there is still no resolution in sight.
In an August report to bondholders, Ardagh repeated its
intention "to vigorously defend the transaction in litigation,
while at the same time working with the FTC to seek to resolve
its concerns".
Reuters reported last month that Ardagh had offered to sell
four US plants to address anti-trust authorities' objections,
while a hearing on the merger is due to begin on Dec. 2.
The consent solicitation will expire at 5pm New York time on
October 18.
Citi is acting as the solicitation agent.