Packaging group Ardagh surges 19 pct in New York debut

| DUBLIN, March 15
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh
Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on
Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it
raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to
pay down debt.
Shares in the Luxembourg-based supplier of glass and metal
containers hit $22.55 at 1622 GMT, 19 percent above their $19
IPO price.
Chairman Paul Coulson, who owns about a third of the group,
said there were no plans to follow up the IPO with additional
issuance.
"We think we’ve priced it at the right level," Coulson told
Reuters in an interview. "We were very focussed on bringing on
the right type of investor, and we got a fantastic investor
base."
He declined to name any investors but said "all the big guys
were there" including a couple of large European investors.
Coulson has transformed Ardagh from a small, single plant
operation to a company that operates out of over 100 facilities
in 22 countries.
Ardagh, which has been making Dutch brewer Heineken's
green beer bottles for over 25 years, has said it will
use the proceeds of the IPO to pay down debt which stood at $7.2
billion or over five times its annual earnings last year.
Coulson said investors were "extremely comfortable" with the
Ardagh's debt levels and they had not been prescriptive about
the rate of deleveraging.
The 16.2 million class A common shares issued represented
approximately 6.9 percent of Ardagh's share capital.
Ardagh opted for a relatively modest IPO as the group was keen
avoid dilution, Coulson said.
"There may be issuance in the future associated with an
acquisition, but not now," he said.
The packaging producer, which also counts L'Oreal
and Coca-Cola among its clients, has grown its annual revenue to
7.7 billion euros through a series of acquisitions.
It will continue to keep an eye out for acquisition
opportunities, Coulson said, but there is "nothing in the traps"
at the moment.
While the IPO provides a route to public market liquidity
for smaller investors in the company, Coulson said he had no
plans to offload any of his own shares.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)