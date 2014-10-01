Ardelyx irritable bowel syndrome drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

Oct 1 Ardelyx Inc said its experimental drug to treat constipation-related irritable bowel syndrome achieved the main goal of increasing bowel movement compared to a placebo in a mid-stage study involving 371 patients.

Ardelyx licensed the drug, tenapanor, to AstraZeneca Plc in October 2012.

The companies are also testing the drug for two kidney-related indications. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)