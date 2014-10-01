UPDATE 2-Ardelyx, AstraZeneca bowel drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

(Adds analyst comments, background; updates shares)
Oct 1 Ardelyx Inc said its experimental
drug to treat constipation-related irritable bowel syndrome
achieved the main goal of increasing bowel movement compared
with a placebo in a mid-stage study involving 371 patients.
The company's shares were up 14.1 percent at $16.22 in early
trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
Ardelyx said the trial met its main goal in 60.7 percent of
patients taking the drug, tenapanor, compared with 33.7 percent
in the placebo group.
Half the patients given the drug experienced at least a 30
percent reduction in abdominal pain, compared with 23.6 percent
in the placebo group, the company added.
"These are good results, they compare favorably to already
marketed drugs. I expect a positive phase 3 study," Wedbush
Securities analyst David Nierengarten said.
Ardelyx licensed the drug to AstraZeneca Plc in
October 2012. Under the terms of the license agreement,
AstraZeneca handles the development costs for tenapanor, while
Alderyx runs the trials.
Alderyx will not get any milestone payment for the mid-stage
trial results, Nierengarten said.
The drug is also being tested as a potential treatment for
chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease.
Wedbush Securities estimates U.S. revenue of about $800
million for tenapanor in 2019-2022, if the drug gets approval.
Constipation-related irritable bowel syndrome is a
gastrointestinal disorder characterized by severe abdominal pain
or discomfort due to constipation, significantly affecting
health and quality of life.
Ardelyx estimates that about 4.4 million Americans suffer
from the disorder.
Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore
Kerr and Simon Jennings)