Ardelyx kidney drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 Ardelyx Inc said its experimental drug significantly decreased phosphate levels in chronic kidney disease patients who were on dialysis.
The drug, being co-developed with AstraZeneca PLC, however, led to patients in the mid-stage study having a higher-than-expected rate of diarrhea. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec