版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 20:25 BJT

Ardelyx kidney drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

Feb 2 Ardelyx Inc said its experimental drug significantly decreased phosphate levels in chronic kidney disease patients who were on dialysis.

The drug, being co-developed with AstraZeneca PLC, however, led to patients in the mid-stage study having a higher-than-expected rate of diarrhea. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐