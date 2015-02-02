UPDATE 1-Ardelyx kidney drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

(Adds details, background)

Feb 2 Ardelyx Inc said its experimental drug "significantly" decreased phosphate levels in chronic kidney disease patients who were on dialysis.

While Tenapanor, being co-developed with AstraZeneca PLC , worked better than a placebo in the mid-stage study, it led to patients having a higher-than-expected rate of diarrhea, the company said.

Chronic Kidney Disease is characterized by an ever-worsening loss of kidney function. Kidneys are unable to flush out waste, resulting in abnormally high levels of phosphate in the blood, a condition known as hyperphosphatemia.

Hyperphosphatemia has been known to be a cardiovascular risk factor to chronic kidney disease patients and they often need complete blood transfusion.

More than 10 percent of adults in the United States may be suffering from CKD, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ardelyx licensed the drug to AstraZeneca in October 2012. Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca handles the development costs for tenapanor, while Ardelyx runs the trials.

The drug is also being tested to treat patients with constipation-related irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx said on Oct. 1 that the drug achieved its main goal of increasing patients' bowel movements in a mid-stage study.

Since then, Ardelyx shares has risen 90 percent through Friday's close of $27.01. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)