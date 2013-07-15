版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 23:19 BJT

Gelson's parent Arden hires advisers to explore sale, other options

LOS ANGELES, July 15 Arden Group Inc, which owns 16 upscale Gelson's Markets in Southern California, on Monday said it has hired advisers to explore and evaluate a possible sale or other strategic alternatives.

The supermarket company, which retained Moelis & Co, said it has not made a decision to pursue any specific strategic transaction. It declined further comment.

The North American grocery industry recently has seen a spate of deals as it faces competition from a bevy of retailers ranging from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp to dollar stores.

High-end operators, particularly Whole Foods Market Inc , have been outperforming the industry overall. Supervalu Inc sold Gelson's local rival Bristol Farms to management and Endeavour Capital in late 2010.
