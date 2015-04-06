版本:
Ventas buys private hospital chain for $1.75 bln

April 6 Ventas Inc said it would buy privately held hospital chain Ardent Medical Services Inc for $1.75 billion in cash.

The deal will give Ventas 10 hospitals operated by Ardent with about 2,045 beds, the company said.

Ventas, a healthcare real estate investment trust, also said it would spin off its portfolio of skilled nursing facilities. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)
