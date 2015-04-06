Ventas buys private hospital chain for $1.75 bln

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 6 Ventas Inc said it would buy privately held hospital chain Ardent Medical Services Inc for $1.75 billion in cash.
The deal will give Ventas 10 hospitals operated by Ardent with about 2,045 beds, the company said.
Ventas, a healthcare real estate investment trust, also said it would spin off its portfolio of skilled nursing facilities. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.