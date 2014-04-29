版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 21:41 BJT

Investment firm Ardian says to acquire $1.3 bln private equity portfolio from GE Capital

LONDON, April 29 French investment firm Ardian is to buy a $1.3 billion private equity portfolio from U.S. company GE Capital, the companies said on Tuesday, in the largest secondary private equity transaction over the last year.

The portfolio is made up of passively held limited partnership interests, mainly in U.S. buyout funds, the companies said. Last week Ardian said it had raised $10 billion in its latest fundraising cycle. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by William Hardy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐