Investment firm Ardian says to acquire $1.3 bln private equity portfolio from GE Capital

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
LONDON, April 29 French investment firm Ardian is to buy a $1.3 billion private equity portfolio from U.S. company GE Capital, the companies said on Tuesday, in the largest secondary private equity transaction over the last year.
The portfolio is made up of passively held limited partnership interests, mainly in U.S. buyout funds, the companies said. Last week Ardian said it had raised $10 billion in its latest fundraising cycle. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by William Hardy)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V