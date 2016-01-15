CORRECTED-MOVES-Olivier Piani joins Ardian's real estate arm

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as countdown to Trump's swearing-in begins
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to open)
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify Olivier Piani will be chairman of Ardian Real Estate's investment committee, not Ardian's investment committee)
Jan 15 Independent private investment company Ardian SA hired Olivier Piani as senior adviser and chairman of Ardian Real Estate's investment committee.
Piani will help Ardian build its real estate arm, which was launched in September 2015, the company said.
Piani was previously with Allianz Real Estate as chief executive. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit and said 2017 looked like a better year for the railroad's business following two tough years of slumping coal freight volumes, sending its stock up nearly 5 percent.
TEL AVIV, Jan 19 Network security firm Check Point Software Technologies forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue in 2017 after posting quarterly results that beat expectations on strong growth in demand for its security products.