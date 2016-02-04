Three groups vie for French chemicals group Novacap -sources

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
FRANKFURT Feb 4 Buyout group Ardian is moving ahead with the sale of French chemicals group Novacap in a potential 700 million euro ($783 million) deal, several people familiar with the matter said.
The investor has asked Blackstone, CVC and Eurazeo to prepare final bids for the supplier of products like aspirin, paracetamol, ketamine, soda ash and sodium bicarbonate after collecting preliminary bids at the end of January, they added on Thursday.
Ardian and the other buyout groups declined to comment, while Novacap was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.