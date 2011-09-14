UPDATE 1-Ares Commercial Real Estate files for $250 mln IPO

* To list on the New York Stock Exchange under "ACRC"
* Wells Fargo, Citigroup, BofA Merrill, J.P. Morgan
underwriters
Sept 14 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp filed
with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $250 million in
an initial public offering of common stock.
The Chicago, Illinois-based company told the U.S Securities
and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Wells
Fargo Securities, Citigroup, BofA Merrill and J.P. Morgan were
underwriting the IPO.
Ares Commercial is a newly formed specialty finance company
focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market
commercial real estate loans.
The company did not reveal how many shares it planned to
sell or their expected price but said it intends to list on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACRC".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)