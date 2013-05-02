版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals shares fall 14 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK May 2 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares fell 14 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

