CORRECTED-BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.11 (Feb 27)

(Corrects second bullet in Feb 27 item to say the company expects revenue of $9 mln from amortization of collaboration payments in 2014, not total revenue. Arena did not forecast total revenue) Feb 27 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2013 financial results * Sees FY 2014 revenue of about $9 million from amortization of upfront payments from existing collaborations * Qtrly total revenues $6.5 million versus $1.9 million * Qtrly loss per share $0.11 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $35.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 revenue view $55.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S