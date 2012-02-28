Ares Capital 4th-qtr profit beats estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.48 vs est $0.39
* Net investment income up about 45 pct
Feb 28 Small-business lender Ares Capital
Corp posted a quarterly profit above analysts'
estimates helped by growth in investment income.
October-December net income fell to $118.4 million, or 58
cents per share, from $156.9 million, or 79 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding items it earned 48 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 39 cents
per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net investment income rose about 45 percent to $92.4
million.
Ares' shares, which have gained about 6 percent since the
company reported its third-quarter earnings, closed at $16.30 on
the Nasdaq on Monday.