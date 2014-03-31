UPDATE 2-Alternative asset manager Ares files for IPO

(Adds more details on the offering, underwriters)
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, March 31 Credit investment and private
equity firm Ares Management LP filed to go public on Monday in
what would be the first initial public offering by a major
alternative asset manager since Carlyle Group LP's
flotation two years ago.
While Ares is widely known for its high-profile leveraged
buyouts, such as the $6 billion acquisition of luxury department
store operator Neiman Marcus Inc, it is its credit investment
businesses that have historically dominated its earnings and
stand to gain from the rise of the shadow banking sector.
Ares said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission it planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange. It
proposed raising up to $100 million, though such amount is
typically a placeholder that is revised closer to an IPO.
Shares of Ares' publicly listed peers rallied in 2013 but
have been relatively flat and some have even fallen since the
start of the year, suggesting valuations for these firms may
have reached a temporary peak after red-hot capital markets
enabled them to post record profits.
In the filing, Ares disclosed that its economic net income,
which takes into account the mark-to-market value of its
investments, fell 18.5 percent to $329 million in 2013.
Distributable earnings, which show cash generated to pay
dividends, rose 1 percent to $306 million.
Ares said it planned to pay out 75 percent to 85 percent of
its distributable earnings as dividends every quarter.
Creating a publicly traded stock will allow Ares to use it
as currency to fund acquisitions as well as incentivize its
staff. It will also enable its founders to gradually cash out on
their stakes over time.
Ares said in the filing it would use IPO proceeds to buy
back some shares from its existing owners as well as for the
firm to pay down some of its debt and fund growth initiatives.
More details will become available as its IPO filings get
revised over time.
The Los Angeles-based firm has in the past snubbed an IPO in
favor of a private placement. Last July, it sold a 6.25 percent
equity stake in the firm to insurer Alleghany Corp for $250
million. The deal valued Ares' equity at $4 billion.
It was the second major private placement that Ares had
accepted. In 2007, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired a 20
percent stake in Ares for $375 million, giving it a valuation of
$1.9 billion at that time.
Ares' existing shareholders received $347 million in
dividends after taxes in 2003, up from $279.3 million in 2012,
according to the IPO filing. They stand to receive an additional
$150 million cash dividend prior to the IPO, the filing states.
ARES CAPITAL
Ares had $74 billion of assets under management as of the
end of December, $55 billion of which were in private and public
credit strategies. It runs Ares Capital Crop, the
largest among shadow banking vehicles involved in direct lending
that are referred to as business development companies.
These vehicles have benefited from the gradual retrenchment
of some banks from areas of finance that regulators now consider
too risky for them.
Ares Capital, which had $8.1 billion in assets as of the end
of December, accounted for 46 percent of Ares' management fees
in 2013, according to the filing. Ares' management fees in turn
made up 84 percent of the firm's total fee revenue in 2013.
Ares' stronghold in direct lending and wider credit
investments can be traced to the roots of its founders, Antony
Ressler, John Kissick, Bennett Rosenthal, David Kaplan and
Michael Arougheti. Ressler and Kissick worked as bond traders in
the 1980s at Drexel Burnham Lambert, and in 1990 co-founded
Apollo Global Management LLC alongside Leon Black, Marc
Rowan and Joshua Harris.
At Apollo, Ressler and Kissick led the firm's capital
markets business and in 1997 spun it out into Ares, which became
independent in 2002. Rosenthal joined Ares in 1998 from Merrill
Lynch & Co's global leveraged finance group while Kaplan joined
in 2003 from investment firm Shelter Capital Partners LLC.
Ressler will be chairman and chief executive officer of Ares
as a public listed company. Ares said it expected that its
senior partners will own about 70 percent of the firm after the
IPO. It plans to list under the symbol 'ARES'.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp
are leading the syndicate of underwriters in the Ares IPO.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)