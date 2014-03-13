Areva says uranium production begins at Cameco's Cigar Lake mine

BRIEF-Heartland Express reports Q1 EPS $0.17
* Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2017
PARIS, March 13 French nuclear group Areva said on Thursday that production had begun at Canadian uranium producer Cameco's Cigar Lake mine in Saskatchewan.
Cameco has had to delay the start of production at the high-grade uranium mine for work, but said last month it expected to bring the project into production in the first quarter.
Areva said the first uranium ore from the mine was leaving on Thursday for the French group's McClean Lake mill located about 70 kilometres (43 miles) away.
* Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2017
* Volaris group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire asset management software provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Richmond Brothers and Mark H. Ravich send letter to Rockwell Medical Inc Shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: