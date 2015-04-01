版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 17:13 BJT

Areva CEO says EDF may take control of its reactors arm

PARIS, April 1 The French government is considering the possibility that French power utility EDF should take control of struggling state-controlled group Areva's nuclear reactors business, Areva's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The comment from Philippe Knoche to France's upper house of parliament went beyond the prospect of EDF taking a stake in the business, which has been mooted by Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.

Asked whether it was true that EDF could take a majority stake, Knoche said: "There is the solution you describe, but there are also others. He said the situation needed to be further analysed in the context of "industrial and financial constraints."

Both companies are state-controlled.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐