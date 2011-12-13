UPDATE 3-Areva overhauls its finances as Fukushima hits industry

* Expects 2011 operating loss following write-downs
* Expects deals for 10 new generation nuclear reactors by
2016
* Hopes to win 35 pct of available market for safety work
post Fukushima
* Seeks partner for mines but wants to keep majority, no
talks yet
By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, Dec 13 Areva will cut
investments and sell assets to shore up its balance sheet as the
world's biggest nuclear reactor builder tries to weather a
plunge in demand in an industry still reeling from
Japan's Fukushima disaster.
Laying out a new five-year plan on Tuesday, the company's
Chief Executive Luc Oursel said the group aimed to cut costs by
at least 1 billion euros by 2015, sell more than 1.2 billion
euros of assets in the next two years and limit investments by
roughly a third to 7.7 billion euros until 2016.
The company announced on Monday it expected an operating
loss of 1.4-1.6 billion euros this year.
However Oursel shrugged off the worst industry predictions,
saying its new generation reactors -- constructed to new safety
standards in the wake of the March catastrophe -- were still in
demand from customers seeking to upgrade.
"Some say that the nuclear market has stopped. I want to say
it's quite the contrary," Oursel told investors nearly six
months to the day after his appointment at the helm of the
group, which is 87-percent held by the French state.
Oursel was appointed after the Fukushima accident forced
Areva to drop its financial goals, the final straw for the
French government after a string of setbacks for former CEO Anne
Lauvergeon including project delays, cost overruns and a public
spat with electricity giant EDF.
Governments in Germany, Italy and Switzerland have turned
their backs on nuclear power after the Fukushima plant was hit
by equipment failure, nuclear meltdown and release of
radioactive material following an earthquake and tsunami.
Germany's decision to close all of its reactors by 2022
prompted Areva to announce up to 1,500 job cuts in the country.
Areva also faces potential problems in its domestic market,
where nuclear energy has become a key theme in next year's
presidential elections. Socialist candidate Francois Hollande
has struck a deal with the Green party to cut the country's
dependence on nuclear power to 50 from 75 percent if he is
elected and shut 24 out of 58 reactors run by EDF.
Standard & Poors said last month that credit ratings of both
companies could be affected if Hollande won the elections and
carried out the decision. France takes up 39 percent of Areva's
sales in 2010 and a quarter of EDF's revenues.
Oursel said on Tuesday that Areva expects to win 10 new
orders for the new-generation EPR pressurised water reactors
between 2012 and 2016, on top of four similar reactors already
under construction in Finland, France and China.
While Areva's expected EPR contract wins would
entail an average of two a year, some analysts believe it will
take at least two years for fresh EPR sales to come through,
seeing most of the orders by 2015 and 2016.
"It remains to be seen when the sale of new reactors will
pick up again," a Paris-based analyst said. "It's good to have
upstream (mining) and downstream (nuclear waste) businesses
which are continuously there but ultimately the improvement of
EBITDA will come from new sales of EPRs."
Areva expects core earnings or earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow to 705
million in 2012 from 240 million euros this year, and to exceed
1.25 billion in 2013.
It also hopes to win 35 percent of the available market for
safety enhancement works following Fukushima, which Areva
estimates to be worth 35 billion euros over ten years.
Booming demand for electricity due to a growing world
population and needs in rapidly emerging markets like China and
India is countering worries about nuclear power elsewhere.
That said, Areva has struggled to capitalise on positive
news: two of the EPR reactors being built in France and Finland
have been plagued by cost overruns and delays.
The start up of the 1,600 megawatt plant Olkiluoto 3 in
Finland could be delayed by another year, having been delayed
already from 2009, taking the total bill to 6.6 billion euros,
more than double the original.
Oursel said that the lessons learned from the projects would
serve in the future.
Shares in Areva, which have fallen 47 percent so far this
year, were up 1.5 percent at 19.48 euros by 1348 GMT.
MINING PROBLEMS
Areva announced on Monday it was taking 2.4 billion euros
($3.12 billion) of charges this year -- mainly linked to
impairments of property and equipment at its UraMin unit's
mining operations in Africa.
Areva said it would look into the conditions of acquisition
and further operations of UraMin and cut the estimated amount of
uranium reserves at its Trekkopje mine in Namibia.
The company is looking for partnerships for its mining
division, which explores, extracts and processes uranium ore and
represents 12 percent of 9.1 billion euros in total 2010 sales,
but Oursel said that no talks were taking place at the moment.
He pointed out that Areva would want to retain majority
control of the division and keep it as part of its one-stop-shop
approach in providing nuclear services across the entire chain,
from mining uranium to treating nuclear waste.
Oursel wants management to work on improving the company's
profitability and the balance between its investments and the
cash flow to be generated from them.
He has been critical of the way Areva financed its expansion
saying that out of the 10 billion euros it invested in the past
years, it could only finance about a third itself with the rest
coming from a capital increase and taking on more debt.
In France, salaries will be frozen next year, with board
members having decided to give up their 2011 bonuses, in line
with demands from the government, its top shareholder.
"Despite the heavy financial impact ... the cost cuts, asset
sales and investment reductions should allow to improve the
group's financial situation," CM-CIC Securities wrote in a
research note.