Areva's head of mining resigns over UraMin

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
PARIS, March 9 Areva's head of mining business Sebastien de Montessus has resigned on Friday to put an end to the group's UraMin purchase saga, a group's spokeswoman said.
"He handed in his resignation to the board of directors which accepted it, in the interest of the group and to put an end to the trouble caused by the UraMin affair," she said.
The departure of Sebastien de Montessus follows his controversial role in the commisionning of at least one of two private investigation reports into the $2.5 billion UraMin acquisition in 2007.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.