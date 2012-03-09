Areva's head of mining resigns over UraMin

PARIS, March 9 Areva's head of mining business Sebastien de Montessus has resigned on Friday to put an end to the group's UraMin purchase saga, a group's spokeswoman said.

"He handed in his resignation to the board of directors which accepted it, in the interest of the group and to put an end to the trouble caused by the UraMin affair," she said.

The departure of Sebastien de Montessus follows his controversial role in the commisionning of at least one of two private investigation reports into the $2.5 billion UraMin acquisition in 2007.