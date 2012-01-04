Areva signs $500 mln U.S. fuel supply contract

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
PARIS Jan 4 French nuclear company Areva has signed a $500 million contract with Xcel Energy in the United States to supply its Monticello nuclear power plant with fuel and services.
The contract covers uranium, conversion, enrichment, fuel design and fabrication, Areva said in a statement on Wednesday. It is the first of a kind awarded by a nuclear utility to a fuel supplier in the country in several decades, it said.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.