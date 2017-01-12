Audit showed quality issues at Areva's Creusot foundry

* Lloyd's Register Apave reviews Creusot Forge procedures
* Says quality issues may not get management attention
* Found over 40 quality problems per year in 2011-14
* Areva says it is overhauling its quality monitoring
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Jan 12 The Creusot Forge foundry unit of
French nuclear group Areva, which is under judicial
investigation for suspected falsification of manufacturing
documentation, had recurring quality issues, according to an
external audit of the firm.
The 2015 audit report by Lloyd's Register Apave, which was
ordered by Areva, was published by French anti-nuclear group
Sortir du Nuclear, which said it obtained it from French nuclear
regulator ASN under a freedom of information request.
Areva did not immediately return a request for comment on
the report, but Areva components manufacturing head David Emond
said on Wednesday irregularities in its manufacturing tracking
records posed no safety problems and that Areva is overhauling
its quality control monitoring.
Inspection agency Lloyd's Register Apave, which interviewed
Creusot staff and did audit checks in June-July 2015, said that
since 2010 activities at Areva Creusot Forge have been generally
well-organised and controlled.
But it added that records of internal audits from 2011 to
2014 demonstrate that there are "consistently over 40 negative
quality-related findings each year", and that Creusot Forge has
not carried out comprehensive root-cause analysis.
In addition, Apave said that it continued to exceed its own
targets for closing non-conformance issues.
"This indicates that wider and common issues requiring
management attention may not be recognised within Areva Creusot
Forges," the report said.
Apave said it was not possible to reach an overall
conclusion regarding activities before 2010.
"This is really worrying. It shows that the internal
processes are not straight," Sortir du Nucleaire spokeswoman
Charlotte Mijeon said.
Following the discovery of weak spots in the reactor vessel
of a nuclear plant under construction in Flamanville, France in
2014, the ASN ordered Areva to audit its Creusot foundry.
Areva said in May 2016 that some manufacturing documentation
for components made at Creusot Forge may have been falsified and
launched a review of 6,000 nuclear component manufacturing files
from the 1965-2013 period.
French and foreign nuclear regulators - including the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission - have said that the documentation
irregularities, of which Areva has informed its customers, pose
no safety risk.
But utility EDF in June 2016 halted its Fessenheim
2 reactor after irregularities were found in tracking files for
one of its steam generators, while in October it extended the
outage of its Gravelines 5 reactor after finding a major
irregularity in the control files for a new Creusot-made steam
generator it was about to install.
The Paris prosecutor in December opened an investigation
into suspected falsifying of documents at Le Creusot.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)