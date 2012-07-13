Areva sells La Mancha stake for C$315 mln

PARIS, July 13 French nuclear reactor maker
Areva said it expects to earn C$315 million from
selling its stake in Canadian gold producer La Mancha Resources
to Weather II Investments, a business managed by
Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris.
Weather II has agreed to buy La Mancha at a price of C$3.50
per share in cash, which Areva said represented a premium of
55.6 percent to the closing price on July 12 and 43.1 percent to
the 20-day volume weighted average price.
"The sale will contribute to further reduce Areva's net debt
and helps to finance the group's strategic and safety investment
programme," Areva said in a statement on Friday.