Areva's Varin says EDF must make better offer for reactors

PARIS, June 10 French nuclear group Areva's
chairman Philippe Varin told a French parliament
committee hearing that utility EDF needs to review its
offer for Areva's reactor unit, adding that relations between
the two firms will need to improve in order to come to an
agreement within a month.
"We need an equitable negotiation with EDF about the
valuation of Areva's reactor unit. EDF has made a proposal, this
proposal must be reviewed," Varin said.
He also said that relations between the two firms will need
to improve "radically" if they are to come to an agreement about
a government-mandated plan for EDF to take a majority stake in
Areva's reactor business within a month.
In addition, he said EDF would have to share responsibility
for the troubled reactor building project in Olkiluoto, Finland.
Areva and its customer are suing one another for billions of
euros in damages over delays and budget overruns.
"We need to find an equitable sharing of the risk of the
Finland project, which is a sword of Damocles that has weighed
on the group for a long time and which can compromise any future
scenario," Varin said.
