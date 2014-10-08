UPDATE 2-Areva starts processing uranium ore in northern Saskatchewan

(Adds comments from CEOs of Areva Canada and Cameco )
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 8 French nuclear group
Areva SA said on Wednesday it has begun processing
uranium ore at its Canadian mill at McClean Lake, Saskatchewan,
bringing a new source of the radioactive metal to market after
delays.
The mill, idled in 2010, has been undergoing modifications
to allow it to process ore from the province's Cigar Lake
uranium mine, which is operated by Cameco Corp.
"It's been a long story (with) many challenges," Vincent
Martin, chief executive officer of Areva's Canadian unit, said
in a joint phone interview with Cameco's chief executive, Tim
Gitzel.
The C$2.6-billion ($2.34 billion) Cigar Lake mine is set to
become one of the world's biggest by 2018. The mine, which has
been delayed often by flooding problems, adds uranium to a
currently over-supplied market, but analysts forecast a shortage
by the end of the decade once Japanese reactors resume
operations.
The global market has long factored Cigar Lake production
into uranium supply forecasts, Martin said.
"We have already long-term contracts based on production
from Cigar Lake," he said.
The earthquake and tsunami in 2011 that crippled the
Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear power plant led the government to shut
down nearly all of Japan's reactors, driving the spot price of
uranium lower.
Gitzel said there was "not a chance" that Cameco would take
Cigar Lake off-line until market conditions improved.
"We would bring this mine on in any event," he said. Cameco
and Areva need to replace uranium it once acquired through the
now-expired program to convert highly enriched uranium from
dismantled Russian nuclear weapons into low-enriched uranium for
nuclear fuel.
Cameco started mining at Cigar Lake in March and has so far
delivered 1,400 tonnes of ore to McClean Lake, Cameco said in a
statement. Problems with a mining process that involves freezing
ore and the ground led to a halt in production in July, but it
resumed in early September.
Cameco shares rose slightly in New York after normal trading
hours, recovering from an initial dip.
The mill is expected to produce up to 1 million pounds of
uranium concentrate from Cigar Lake ore in 2014 and ramp up to
18 million pounds by 2018.
Areva owns 70 percent of the mill, with smaller stakes owned
by Denison Mines Corp and Ourd Canada. Cameco operates
the Cigar Lake mine and owns 50 percent of it, with smaller
stakes held by Areva, Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc
and Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd.
(U.S. $1 = 1.1106 Canadian dollar)
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)