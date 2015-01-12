版本:
BRIEF-arGEN X BV agrees two Access Program collaboration deals

Jan 12 arGEN X BV :

* Initiates innovative Access Program to provide simple antibody platform to academic centers of excellence and emerging biotech companies

* Goal of Access Program is to exploit proven power of simple antibody platform in therapeutic areas

* Access Program collaboration agreed with unnamed U.S.-based biotechnology company active in field of dyslipidemia research

* Another collaboration agreed with with de Duve Institute (Université Catholique de Louvain - Belgium) in field of cancer immunotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
