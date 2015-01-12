BRIEF-arGEN X BV agrees two Access Program collaboration deals

Jan 12 arGEN X BV :
* Initiates innovative Access Program to provide simple
antibody platform to academic centers of excellence and emerging
biotech companies
* Goal of Access Program is to exploit proven power of
simple antibody platform in therapeutic areas
* Access Program collaboration agreed with unnamed
U.S.-based biotechnology company active in field of dyslipidemia
research
* Another collaboration agreed with with de Duve Institute
(Université Catholique de Louvain - Belgium) in field of cancer
immunotherapy
