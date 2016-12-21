CEO of state-run Aerolineas Argentinas resigns -government

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES Dec 21 Isela Costantini resigned as chief executive officer of Aerolineas Argentinas, Argentina's state-run airline, for "personal reasons" on Wednesday, two spokeswomen for the transportation ministry said.
She will be replaced by Mario Dell'Acqua, head of state-run airport logistics company Intercargo, the spokeswomen said.
Costantini, a private-sector veteran who previously ran the local arm of General Motors Co, had been appointed to turn around the cash-strapped airline by President Mauricio Macri shortly after his inauguration a year ago. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.