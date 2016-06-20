Argentina farm sector to invest $58 bln this year -industry group

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
BUENOS AIRES, June 20 Argentina's agricultural sector will likely invest $58 billion to expand this year after the new government slashed export taxes and eliminated trade barriers, the country's Rural Society (SRA) said on Monday.
Around $22.5 billion of that will go to livestock as ranchers try to recover their cattle herds, the society, which represent medium- to large-scale producers, said in a statement.
Even after slashing taxes, the SRA estimates that soybean production in the 2015/16 crop year will bring the government about $7.1 billion dollars in income.
Argentina is the world's top exporter of soy meal and soy oil, and the fourth-largest corn exporter. Agriculture Minister Ricardo Buryaile told Reuters last week area planted with corn in the 2016/17 season could increase by 20 percent. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group