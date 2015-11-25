American Airlines stops accepting payments in Argentine pesos

| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 25 American Airlines
has stopped accepting Argentine pesos to pay for tickets due to
currency controls that make it hard to convert receipts into
U.S. dollars, local media and one of the airline's sales agents
said on Wednesday.
"That's the policy at this moment. It started two days ago,"
said an American Airlines sales agent contacted by Reuters.
A local spokesman for the airline, the world's largest,
could not be immediately reached for comment.
Businesses have long complained about difficulty in
accessing the currency exchange market in Argentina due to
policies enacted by leftist President Cristina Fernandez, who
will step down on Dec. 10 after two terms in office.
Conservative opposition candidate Mauricio Macri won
Sunday's presidential election, promising to ditch trade and
currency controls as part of a program of free-market reforms
welcomed by big business.
Asked how long the prohibition, which includes cash and
credit and debit card payments in pesos, would last, the
American Airlines ticket agent said, "We don't know."
American Airlines, however, will continue accepting payments
from customers in Argentina made on foreign credit cards, the
agent said. Local media reported that ticket sales made before
the airline's prohibition on Argentine cards would be honored.
The situation mirrors that in Venezuela where airlines have
around $3.7 billion in ticket sales trapped because of the
socialist nation's 12-year-old currency control system, the
International Air Transport Association said in June.
"Venezuela and Argentina are at the top of a list of
misguided policies and decisions that we are engaging
governments across the region to reverse," IATA Chief Executive
Officer Tony Tyler said in a speech to industry leaders in
Puerto Rico earlier this month.
IATA, the trade association for the world's airlines, wants
to discuss policy changes with the incoming Macri government.
"We are seeking to meet the new government as soon as it is
in office to find a solution that will preserve connectivity and
the vital economic benefits it brings," Tyler said.
Macri's transition team announced on Wednesday that JP
Morgan's former global foreign exchange chief, Alfonso Prat-Gay,
will be named finance minister.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; Editing by
Paul Simao)