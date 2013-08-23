Argentine shares up on relief over U.S. court stay

BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentine bank shares rose
on Friday after a U.S. appeals court ruled against the country
in its dispute with holdout bond investors but put injunctions
on hold pending an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The U.S. high court is likely to consider whether to hear
the case in the fall. If the justices agree to hear the case, a
ruling would be issued by the end of June.
Grupo Financiero Galicia shares rose 2.6 percent
and those of Banco Macro shot up 4.3 percent as
investors registered relief over the stay of injunctions.
The case threatens to push Argentina toward a debt default
if it is finally ordered to pay $1.3 billion to bondholders who
declined to participate in bond restructurings and are demanding
to be paid 100 cents on the dollar.
President Cristina Fernandez vows never to pay holdouts,
whom she calls vultures and accuses of picking over the bones of
the South American country's catastrophic 2002 sovereign
default.
But a final decision by the government not to pay them could
block Argentina from meeting its obligations to holders who
participated in 2005 and 2010 bond restructurings, under which
investors accepted steep reductions in repayment terms.